Police confirm death of person hit by train at Portchester station as officers seek next of kin
A PERSON hit by a train near Portchester station died at the scene, police have confirmed, as officers work to identify the deceased.
British Transport Police and paramedics were called to Portchester station at 6.46pm on Tuesday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
The casualty was pronounced dead at the scene and their death is not being treated as suspicious, according to a spokeswoman from the police force.
She said: ‘Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.
‘This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’
British Transport Police has been approached for further information to aid the identification of the individual.
Rail lines across the Portsmouth area – from Havant to Southampton – were severely disrupted until 9pm last night as emergency services responded to the incident.