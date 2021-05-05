British Transport Police and paramedics were called to Portchester station at 6.46pm on Tuesday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The casualty was pronounced dead at the scene and their death is not being treated as suspicious, according to a spokeswoman from the police force.

She said: ‘Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

Portchester Train Station in Hill Road, Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-7328)

‘This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

British Transport Police has been approached for further information to aid the identification of the individual.

Rail lines across the Portsmouth area – from Havant to Southampton – were severely disrupted until 9pm last night as emergency services responded to the incident.

