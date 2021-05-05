YouTuber 'Korean Billy' tries to not look like dinlo as he takes on Portsmouth dialect in viral video
A YOUTUBER from Korea who has attracted a massive audience by teaching British accents has taken on the Portsmouth dialect – but some city residents are not convinced.
Seong-Jae Kong, a popular South Korean YouTuber called 'Korean Billy', has amassed hundreds of thousands of views with his lessons on Scouser, Mancunian and even 'roadman' accents.
Now the 29-year-old internet star has turned his attention to Pompey words and pronunciations.
In the video, Seong-Jae covers well-known words such as dinlo – meaning a stupid or foolish person – as well as phrases not heard as often, such as referring to Gosport as ‘Turk Town’.
And his efforts to master the Portsmouth dialect have attracted more than 2,000 comments – with a mixed reviews.
In the video, the YouTuber says: ‘Going ‘down town’ becomes ‘dayne tayne’ – that’s because of the Portsmouth accent. Down changes into dayne, and town turns into tayne.’
Many people comment on the video found the accent a bit wide of the mark.
One person on Facebook wrote: ‘If you saying dayne tayne and not daan taan you ain't pompey.’
Another agreed: ‘I'm from Pompey and whilst he has got some of the words right, the way he says them makes him sound Scottish in some of them. What a dinlo.’
The YouTube goes on to mention ‘squinny’ as a popular word to mean ‘complain or cry’ – and many residents were left confused to hear ‘Lippy Tower’ is often used to mean Gunwharf Quays.
A Facebook user who claims to be ‘Portsmouth born and bred’ said: ‘Lived here all my life.
‘Whilst I understand the words used and have heard them used as slang, it's not something I or my friends and family would ever say.
‘Maybe I'd occasionally tell the children to stop "sqinneying" but even the Lippy Tower as a substitute for Gunwharf, I've never heard of that.’
But Seong-Jae is the first to admit his grasp of Pompey speech could be improved.
He said: ‘I know my Pompey accent is not perfect.’