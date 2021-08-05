Police find missing Hampshire teenager

Yesterday, Hampshire police put out an appeal to find Hambledon resident Shay, aged 15, who was last seen by her family around midday on Sunday, August 1.

She has since been found.

PA images

When appealing for information a spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘When she left her home, Shay was seen walking in the direction of Denmead Village, but we believe she has travelled to the Farnborough area and she may also have gone to the Lewisham area in South East London.

‘Shay is described as being white, around 5ft 2 tall, of medium build and with dark hair down to just below her shoulders, and has a nose piercing on both sides.

‘When she was last seen, she was wearing charcoal coloured jeans, a white hoodie and black trainers. She also had a striped beige, red and blue shoulder bag.’

