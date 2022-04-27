Angry protesters complained outside Alver Valley Garden Centre in Howe Road on Monday before officers turned up to bring order as matters threatened to boil over.

The garden centre, which only threw open its doors on April 11 after plans were first put forward to Gosport Borough Council 10 years ago, saw a disrupted morning.

Alver Valley Garden Centre off Barrington Close, Howe Road in Gosport, officially opened their doors on April 11, 2022. Picture: Sarah Standing (260422-2457)

The protesters, reportedly people who had carried out work to the centre, are thought to be involved in a dispute with the centre’s owners.

Customers reported on social media said they told the garden centre was closed – for various reasons.

One person, posting on social media, said they were told: ‘It’s closed, due to financial reasons.’

The confused woman, after finding out the centre was in fact open, added: ‘So it is open but some men telling people it’s not. Police still there and they didn’t turn us away but the men said they were closed.’

Another customer added: ‘We walked to you and got turned away by them saying there was a gas leak.’

Alver Valley, moving to reassure the public it was open, issued a social media post just before 1pm on the day in question.

It said: ‘The garden centre is open as normal today, we look forward to you visiting.’

Another person posted on social media shortly afterwards: ‘It is open as usual, please ignore the workers at the entrance telling you there is a gas leak or it’s closed. It is false information.’

Hampshire police confirmed they were called out.

A spokesman said: ‘Officers attended Alver Valley Garden Centre on Monday to engage with parties involved in a protest linked to a civil dispute, and to mitigate any potential disorder or disruption.

‘No criminal complaints have been made to police.’

The garden centre was contacted by The News for comment.

The garden centre also houses a large coffee shop, a children’s play area, an ice cream bar and a meeting room bookable for community meetings, parties and events.