Police growing concerned for missing pensioner, 79, last seen on Sunday
Police are growing concerned for a missing pensioner missing since Sunday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Robin, 79, was last seen in the North Baddesley area at 3pm on Sunday, 23 July. He is described as: white, 5ft 8ins, with dark brown / greying hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black trousers and black trainers.
“We’re growing concerned for Robin’s welfare,” a police statement said. “If you think you’ve seen Robin or have any information that could help find him, please call us immediately on 101 quoting 44230296831.”