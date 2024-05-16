"Police incident" as car and lorry crash close to M27 causing road blockage
Hampshire police are dealing with an crash involving a lorry and car close to the M27.
AA Traffic News has reported one lane is blocked with delays “due to police incident on A31 Eastbound before Forest Road” by Stoney Cross. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they attended the incident at 3.17pm. No injuries have been reported.
