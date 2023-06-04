But a judge did not send him to prison as he said women would be better protected in future if the probation service worked with Farhad Namani.

‘Disgusting’ Namani, 36, kept his girlfriend under close watch by stalking her and routinely dishing out attacks that left bruises and bite marks on her body as he kept her in fear to control her during their two-year relationship.

READ NOW: Missing man found

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Namani, of Robin Gardens in Wecock Farm, subjugated the terrified woman when the relationship quickly turned to one of ‘possessiveness and jealousy’ despite starting off well in 2020. The defendant would frequently ‘challenge’ the woman to ‘prove everything’ including whether she was with someone else by asking for pictures of her and location updates from her mobile phone.

When she was asleep Namani would go through her phone and delete social media messages. He set up fake profiles to follow her and track her family.

Namani stalked the female when she was at Southsea beach with a friend, would regularly accuse her of seeing other men and even drove a van at her on one occasion to scare her - as well as delivering violence that included dragging her to the floor and throttling her along with biting her.

Pictures of the abuse were shown to the court which revealed bruises to the chest, left arm and neck - many of which were caused by ‘love bites’. Judge Richard Shepherd said: ‘On occasions she said it hurt and (Namani) pinned her down and did it anyway. This was an attempt to brand her as part of his obsessive jealousy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Namani admitted a single charge of coercive controlling behaviour. He had no previous convictions and was said to be ‘very sorry’ for his behaviour.

Translated through a Kurdish translator, judge Shepherd told him: ‘When a man in a relationship hurts their partner this court takes it very seriously…because what happens in private makes the victim more vulnerable to that violence. Your behaviour was disgusting, your behaviour was unforgivable.

‘It happened over a long period of time and you controlled and coerced in many different ways. Very serious alarm and distress was caused and she was in fear on many occasions.’

But the judge opted against sending Namani to jail due to his ‘prospects of rehabilitation being very good’ and because he believed it would serve to better protect women in the future. ‘I am prepared to suspend the sentence so probation can work with you to stop you behaving in this awful way,’ he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t do this for you, I do it for women who might be in a relationship with you in the future. You don’t deserve any mercy from me but women deserve protection.’

Namani was served a 17-month sentence suspended for two years and told to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. A restraining order for five years was also imposed along with costs of £250. ‘If there are any breaches then I will send you to prison,’ the judge added.

SEE ALSO: Donkey arrests