Police searching city after Paulsgrove man Lee Yarrow, 41, reported missing

Lee Yarrow, 41 from Paulsgrove has been reported missing, with his family and Hampshire Constabulary concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen at 10pm last night leaving his home address in Elkstone Road.

Lee Yarrow, 41 from Paulsgrove. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Lee is a slim white male, 5ft 6in tall with short, ash blonde hair, a goatee and glasses.

He was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy blue t-shirt, and it is believed he could be around Southsea seafront or Portsdown Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210233769.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

