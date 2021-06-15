Police searching city after Paulsgrove man Lee Yarrow, 41, reported missing

POLICE are calling for support after a Portsmouth man went missing last night.

By David George
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 9:22 am

Lee Yarrow, 41 from Paulsgrove has been reported missing, with his family and Hampshire Constabulary concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen at 10pm last night leaving his home address in Elkstone Road.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth sunshine set to continue as Met Office forecasts more hot weather

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lee Yarrow, 41 from Paulsgrove. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Lee is a slim white male, 5ft 6in tall with short, ash blonde hair, a goatee and glasses.

He was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy blue t-shirt, and it is believed he could be around Southsea seafront or Portsdown Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210233769.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

PolicePaulsgrovePortsmouth