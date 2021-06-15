Police searching city after Paulsgrove man Lee Yarrow, 41, reported missing
POLICE are calling for support after a Portsmouth man went missing last night.
Lee Yarrow, 41 from Paulsgrove has been reported missing, with his family and Hampshire Constabulary concerned for his welfare.
He was last seen at 10pm last night leaving his home address in Elkstone Road.
Lee is a slim white male, 5ft 6in tall with short, ash blonde hair, a goatee and glasses.
He was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy blue t-shirt, and it is believed he could be around Southsea seafront or Portsdown Hill.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210233769.
In an emergency, always dial 999.