In the past week Portsmouth has seen glorious sunshine and clear blue skies, with temperatures reaching 23C and above most days.

While today is forecast to be slightly cloudy, according to the Met Office, with highs of 21C late afternoon.

The Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

By 4pm the clouds should have cleared up, with sunshine expected for the rest of the day.

But for tomorrow, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with thunderstorms expected in some parts of the country.

The rain isn’t forecast until around 9pm tomorrow, with some showers interspersed with sunny spells until Friday, where the rain is due to get heavier.

