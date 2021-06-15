Portsmouth sunshine set to continue as Met Office forecasts more hot weather
THE scorching heat of the past few days looks set to continue again today – but might not last much longer.
In the past week Portsmouth has seen glorious sunshine and clear blue skies, with temperatures reaching 23C and above most days.
While today is forecast to be slightly cloudy, according to the Met Office, with highs of 21C late afternoon.
By 4pm the clouds should have cleared up, with sunshine expected for the rest of the day.
But for tomorrow, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with thunderstorms expected in some parts of the country.
The rain isn’t forecast until around 9pm tomorrow, with some showers interspersed with sunny spells until Friday, where the rain is due to get heavier.