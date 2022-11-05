Emergency services rushed to the scene this morning as a female was on a bridge overlooking the carriageway. The incident happened between the A259 Havant Road, in Emsworth, and the Fishbourne Roundabout and Cathedral Way, in Chichester.

The route was closed in both directions at approximately 10.19am and traffic was diverted. It was cleared at roughly 12.40pm.

A spokesman from Sussex police said: ‘The road was closed due to concerns for the welfare and safety of an individual on a bridge over the carriageway. It was a female in her teens.’

Earlier today, Sussex police said: ‘The eastbound carriageway of the A27 is currently closed near the Fishbourne Roundabout due to an ongoing incident. Emergency services are on the scene.

‘The road will remain closed while the incident is ongoing so we would advise the public to find alternative routes of travel.’