Watch as Pompey fans gather and share their score predictions ahead of derby match against Southampton

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 14th Sep 2025, 09:06 BST
Pompey fans have been gathering this morning and sharing their score predication before heading off to Southampton for today’s derby match.

Fans have boarded coaches at Fratton Park and Lakeside, and are now being escorted by police to St Mary’s Stadium ready for the midday kick-off.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see this morning’s scenes, and hear what Pompey fans’ thoughts are about today’s match.

