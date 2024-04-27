Fencing goes up on Southsea Common as council prepares for Pompey F.C's League One celebrations
Drone footage has captured the start of the set up process as the council prepares for Sunday’s celebrations.
Fencing has officially started going up on Southsea Common as Portsmouth City Council gets ready to welcome thousands of Pompey football fans. The celebrations will be taking place on Sunday, April 28 between 1pm and 4pm, and there will be a combination of live entertainment and food and drink options.
Pompey F.C players will be expeced to be on stage at 2pm to hold their silverware high for all to see - and it is expected to be a brilliant day of celebrations.
