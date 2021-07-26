The literary skills group celebrated a successful year for its first cohort as 75 Pompey Pirates showcased their cinematic work at the University of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth children aged from nine to 13 years old worked on their end-of-year film projects with the university’s School of Film, Media and Communication.

Youngsters wrote and performed their own scripts before turning their work into short films with the support of university students.

Pompey Pirates visited the University of Portsmouth for a screening of films. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220721-40)

The films were premiered at the university’s Eldon building on Thursday to give the children and their families the opportunity to see their work on a big screen.

Children were also given a tour of the university’s facilities, and an awards ceremony was held.

Natasha Turner, captain and COO of The Pompey Pirates, said: ‘It was really good fun, I think the children really enjoyed themselves.

Watching their films. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220721-42)

‘We had a few parents come along and really enjoyed what the children have been working on.’

The films were pirated-themed as the children were asked to create a story about a main character who receives a letter that sends them off on a quest.

Natasha said: ‘We gave them a structure and then let their imaginations run wild.

‘We had sinister and creepy films with ghosts and caves, as well as stories about running into mermaids and being attacked by krakens in adventure films.

The films had a pirate theme. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220721-44)

‘There was lots of creativity and imagination.’

The film is the third and final project that the children will have completed as part of their year-long programme with The Literacy Hubs as part of the Pompey Pirates programme.

Natasha added: ‘This was our final celebration for our cohort of children in this academic year.

Facing the press as they walk into the auditorium. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220721-41)

‘It was our third project, as we also created a book of short stories, and radio shows that went out on Express FM.’

These radio shows included speeches focussed on the children’s research into the environmental impact of palm oil.

Natasha said: ‘It was a really nice chance to share the children’s work with the families.’

