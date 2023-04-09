Team Endeavour Racing is an armed forces charity which gets Wounded, Injured and Sick (WIS) serving personnel and veterans out on the water racing each other in modified Zapcats. The team held an open day yesterday morning which gave people of all ages and abilities the chance to race on the boats.

Organisers David Taylor and Brian Hogg said the vessels have been customised to reach up to 8,000 revs and have 50bhp. Visitors have come from as far as Scotland and Hull to try their hand at taming the speedboats and feeling the air brush past them as they tear across the water.

Speaking as someone who’s never been on a powerboat in their life, I was nervous and apprehensive to say the least. My stomach was turning.

Me and experienced driver Aaron Hilton on a Zapcat in Horsea Lake, Port Solent, on April 8, 2023. Picture: Whendie Backwell.

Pit crew member Jon Pritchard’s comment about the Zapcats themselves didn’t reassure me either. ‘It’s not all just for fun,’ he told me. ‘It’s a professional racing outfit.

‘Some people think going on our boats is mental. You are your own safety. It’s a tea tray with an engine on the back.’

I went on the safety boat to get a feel for the conditions on Horsea Lake, although I knew this would be child’s play in comparison to being on the racing vessels. The wind whipped past me as the smaller vessels thundered past me – spraying water high into the air.

Some of the action at a day of racing at Team Endeavour's open day at Horsea Lake in Port Solent on April 8, 2023. Picture: Whendie Backwell.

Glorious sunshine was beaming down on the lake and the waters were calm, but it still looked like a bumpy ride. But given I was invited, I had to have a go myself.

After getting all kitted up, me and experienced driver Aaron Hilton – a former Lance Corporal Royal Logistic Corp who finished third in a 100 mile long-haul race around the whole of the Isle of Wight – got in the Zapcat. My main job – aside from not falling into the sea – was to help turn the boat in the corners around the orange buoys.

The acceleration when the boat set off was extraordinary – skipping across the water with no effort at all. Turning the boat round the corners required a lot of upper body strength and all my effort.

Spraying water was everywhere, especially when we whipped round the bouys in sharp turns. The vessel would often dip drastically and get very close to the sea.

Putting my initial fears aside, I absolutely loved. I have never felt a rush like it. I’m still soar as I write this, but I couldn’t care less, I had an amazing time.

Team Endeavour are looking for WIS veterans and personnel to sign up to the team. The charity has transformed the lives of dozens of people through its welcoming environment and support network – making the motorsport open to people of all levels and abilities.