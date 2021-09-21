Portchester Community Association warns of growing need for its food pantry service

The community pantry in Portchester Community Association is under increasing demand - and staff are concerned the numbers could spike further.

Portchester Community Association in West Street set up a community pantry to help those in need in April thanks to funding from Hampshire County Council.

Now the staff at the community group say they need donations to increase in order to supper an expected surge in need across the area.

The number of families supported by the pantry has grown to more than 30 over the summer months, according to manager Cheryl Coleman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: ‘Throughout the summer holidays the numbers have gone up.

‘And as the furlough scheme ends, I’m sure that a lot of people will come in.

‘We have had quite a few people come in after losing a job.’

The government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, will end on September 30.

Those in need can purchase more than £20 worth of food for just £5.

Cheryl says it is often every day items that quickly sell out.

She said: ‘Tea, coffee, juice – things considered ‘luxuries’ we often run low on.

‘We’re spending about £200 a week on top of donations and what people can spend.

‘It’s full on.’

The pantry is one of 15 across the county funded by the county council through Connect4Communities.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron