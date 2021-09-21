Portchester Community Association warns of growing need for its food pantry service
A COMMUNITY pantry in Portchester is calling for increased donations as it warns of growing demand.
Portchester Community Association in West Street set up a community pantry to help those in need in April thanks to funding from Hampshire County Council.
Now the staff at the community group say they need donations to increase in order to supper an expected surge in need across the area.
The number of families supported by the pantry has grown to more than 30 over the summer months, according to manager Cheryl Coleman.
She said: ‘Throughout the summer holidays the numbers have gone up.
‘And as the furlough scheme ends, I’m sure that a lot of people will come in.
‘We have had quite a few people come in after losing a job.’
The government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, will end on September 30.
Those in need can purchase more than £20 worth of food for just £5.
Cheryl says it is often every day items that quickly sell out.
She said: ‘Tea, coffee, juice – things considered ‘luxuries’ we often run low on.
‘We’re spending about £200 a week on top of donations and what people can spend.
‘It’s full on.’
The pantry is one of 15 across the county funded by the county council through Connect4Communities.