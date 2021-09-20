Sophie in hospital

Students of Chloe’s Theatre Arts, based in Portchester, will entertain guests with a West End themed show at the weekend in a bid to raise as much money as possible for childhood cancer awareness, via Cancer Research UK.

The event to be held at Portchester Parish Hall, which will also include a raffle, barbecue, face painting and games, was organised a month ago after dance teacher Chloe Green heard the story of local girl Sophie Fairall who was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue cancer.

Chloe Green with one of her students Ryan Morton

Since then Sophie sadly died in her home on September 18, surrounded by family.

Chloe, 23, said: ‘I heard about Sophie’s story on social media and I think a lot of people in the community did.

‘It was just awful to think about someone so young going through that. Lots of the children in my dance school also knew about Sophie because they had heard about her from their parents.

‘Everyone was touched by the story, so we wanted to do something and to raise awareness of childhood cancer – especially as it’s Children’s Cancer Awareness Month.

Chloe Green

‘Hearing that Sophie passed away at the weekend was really heartbreaking.’

Around 60 children attend the dance school and groups of different ages will perform songs from the musicals Matilda and Beetlejuice on the day.

Chloe, who is currently studying a PGCE at the University of Chichester, added: ‘We had a target of £500 to hit but already we’ve raised around £400, including cash donations, so I’m hoping we might get closer to £1,000.

‘Sophie’s family have been amazing in sharing her story with people to raise awareness of childhood cancer, and I hope this event will help spread the message too.’

Before she died Sophie launched a fundraising campaign for children’s cancer charity Alice’s Ark, which has now raised more than £51,000.

The Chloe’s Theatre Arts fundraiser will take place from midday to 3pm at the Portchester Parish Hall. Entry will be free.

To donate visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/chloes-giving-page-2729.

