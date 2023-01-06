Every year, the crew put on a event which sees Santa driven around Portchester in their fire engines, and it has become a popular event over the years.

At the event, they collect money from people which will then go back into The Fire Fighters Charity as well as other local causes that are worthy of funds.

Over this Christmas season, they managed to raise £4021.75 and they are overwhelmed at the continuous support they have received from the community.

Portchester Fire Station's annual Christmas event for 2022. Pictured: The station's crew at the event

Jasper Taylor, a crew member at the station, said: ‘It is brilliant considering the climate at the moment and we are just shocked at the total amount considering things are tight for people and it is nice that we get their support, we always get great support with all of the collections from the local community.

‘People who were children when they first saw it are now with their children as adults so it is a well looked forward to event in the community.’

The event sees a local vintage engine on display as well as the station’s own fire engines, plus a Father Christmas who meets the children and talks to families.

