One crew from Portchester fire station were called to the scene after the woman had a fall on Saturday morning.

They needed to break through the window so paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service could reach the patient.

After emergency personnel took the elderly woman out of the house, in Quintrel Avenue, Portchester, firefighters cleaned up the broken glass.

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: ‘Portchester firefighters were called at 6.58 on Saturday morning to assist South Central Ambulance Service paramedics with gaining entry to a property on Quintrel Avenue.

‘The crew had to break a window in order to gain access for paramedics to reach a fallen patient inside.

‘Firefighters cleaned up and secured the property following the stop message at 7.23am.