Portchester 'record-breaking' grandmother rallying 150 miles across Barbados with partner to raise cash for armed forces

Cheryl Spencer, from Portchester, will embark on her seventh rally in Barbados this summer after racing rally cars for more than 14 years.

She is the only female co-driver to have competed in the rally seven times and this year hopes to retain her title of highest-placed female in the race after last competing in 2019.

Cash raised will support SSAFA Hampshire, an armed forces charity which helps serving men and women and veterans from the military.

Rally driver Cheryl Spencer pictured during a motoring event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 2016 Picture Ian Hargreaves (160581-9)

The bi-yearly event will see about 90 cars travel 150 miles across 24 stages, braving rough, broken-up tarmac roads on the island which will be closed to other vehicles for two days.

The rally, SOL Rally Barbados, takes place from June 4 to June 5. Cheryl and her husband Barry – who is navigating – will fly to Barbados on May 24 in preparation for the race before taking on a separate challenge, a hill climb, which coincides with their 14th wedding anniversary on May 29.

She said: ‘I am up against someone to keep the title of highest placed female so it's going to be challenging but I'll go in positive but long as we finish that's the main thing.

Cheryl and Barry Spencer at Sol Rally Barbados in 2019.

‘Barbados to us is our second home. We've been going for so long now. To be called a record-breaker when you're 60 is a bit like OK, this is very strange.

‘To be someone who's done it seven times is massive for me. The family, the kids, and everyone are so proud.

‘I couldn't have done it without my husband.’

Cheryl said in a male-dominated sport, rallying as a woman was so important to her.

Rally driver Cheryl Spencer, pictured in 2016, will be heading to another race in Barbados Picture Ian Hargreaves (160581-3)

When she first competed in the rally in 2008, she was the first woman to ever compete.

‘The hype for another female driver going back out again at my age and racing against so many men, when you look at the 90 odd competitors it's quite a challenge.

‘It's exciting. However, it's still very much a male dominated world.

‘I'm trying to get more females interested in motor sport. In that I can point them in the right direction in getting sponsorship and support to do it.’