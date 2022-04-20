The 920ft aircraft carrier sailed into the harbour at around 2.30am after spending more than five weeks in the Arctic Circle as part of an extensive training exercise.

Keen photographer Stephen Ashton was up early in order to capture the ‘eerie’ sight of the massive warship towering over the sleeping city.

The 70-year-old resident of Gunwharf Quays said: ‘I was out for the night shot really - that's the attraction. It's a completely different atmosphere. I took the picture on my mobile phone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It captures the different shades of light and dark and the colours. It's a completely different experience.’

The city’s aircraft carriers – which includes sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth – regularly see large crowds gathered in Old Portsmouth to cheer on departing and returning sailors.

But this morning’s early return meant the Nato flagship HMS Prince of Wales had a more subdued arrival, according to Stephen.

HMS Prince of Wales entering Portsmouth harbour at 3am on 20 April 2022. The carrier was returning from the exercise Cold Response off Norway during which it acted for the first time as a NATO flagship. Prince of Wales then visited Iceland before returning home. Picture: Stephen Ashton

The retired historian added: ‘There wasn't anyone else about. When the carrier went out to take part in this Nato exercise there were more people to watch it go.’

The £3.2bn leviathan left Portsmouth on March 6 to travel to hundreds of miles north of Iceland in order to take part in the major Nato war game, Exercise Cold Response.

The training programme brought together more than 30,000 personnel from 26 nations in order to prepare for combat in Arctic conditions.

A visit to the ice-covered island of Jan Mayen with its colossal 7,208ft Beerenberg volcano highlighted the extreme conditions faced by the sailors, with their 184ft tall carrier dwarfed by its surroundings.

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales as seen from the flight deck of HMS Richmond as it approached the volcanic Norwegian Island of Jan Mayen. Credit: LPhot Bill Spurr

Despite the harsh conditions, the Nato drill near Norway was successfully completed, with a range of challenges, including UK Commando Forces spearheading amphibious raids in the icy fjords of the Arctic.

HMS Prince of Wales was joined by ships and personnel from Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Estonia, the United States and France during her most recent voyage.

Her escort ship, frigate HMS Richmond, returned to her home base of HMNB Devonport on Tuesday.

Prince of Wales was the latest vessel to return to Portsmouth.