Valerie Ross, 46, wants to raise as much cash as possible through a fundraising event at Caroline Square in Portsmouth in her mum, Lilian Moore’s, memory after she died following an almost two-year battle with a rare blood cancer aged 65.

Lilian was cared for by staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital at Cosham and Southampton General Hospital after being diagnosed with polycythemia vera in 2018 and tragically had to have her leg amputated after the cancer spread.

In her mum’s memory, Valerie, along with her daughter and son-in-law, will hold a fun day on July 30 with a DJ, bric-a-brac stalls, face painting, children’s activities, a temporary tattoo stand and a raffle to give back to the charity that helped her mum and two of her son’s relatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valerie Ross with her late mother Lilian Moore.

The charity event will also honour Valerie’s son’s grandad, Bill Wearn and his brother Steve who also died of cancer about two years ago.

All funds raised will support Marie Curie, a charity which helped Valerie’s family during their terminal illnesses.

Valerie said: ‘I'm doing the event because my mum sadly passed away nearly two years ago of a rare blood cancer and because of the losses my son faced in the family.

‘I thought, why not do something in their memory.

‘[My mum] was a very loving, caring, fun lady. She was always smiling right up until her last breath.’