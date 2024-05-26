Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale cancelled due to boggy conditions
The Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale was set to take place on Southsea Common on Sunday, May 26 between 7am and 1pm. However, with rain falling overnight the organisers have cancelled the event due to boggy conditions.
The organisers posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately the rain overnight has left ground conditions too boggy to run this safely. Sorry for the disappointment and the late notice - we really wanted to go ahead but on going down to the site this morning it's clear it's just not possible to do so.”
Traders had to started to set up their stalls when the decision was made to cancel. The next car boot sale is scheduled in Southsea Common on Sunday, June 16.
Rain was persistent overnight in Portsmouth with the threat of rain lingering throughout the morning. According to BBC weather, sunny conditions with zero per cent rain are expected from around 3pm.
