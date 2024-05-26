Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale cancelled due to boggy conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular car boot sale has been forced to cancel at the last minute due to rainfall overnight.

The Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale was set to take place on Southsea Common on Sunday, May 26 between 7am and 1pm. However, with rain falling overnight the organisers have cancelled the event due to boggy conditions.

The organisers posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately the rain overnight has left ground conditions too boggy to run this safely. Sorry for the disappointment and the late notice - we really wanted to go ahead but on going down to the site this morning it's clear it's just not possible to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traders had to started to set up their stalls when the decision was made to cancel. The next car boot sale is scheduled in Southsea Common on Sunday, June 16.