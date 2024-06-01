From student accomodation to parts of the city centre with large vacant buildings, we were met with a wide variety of suggestions for parts of the city which could benefot from a makeover.
It comes after Portsmouth City Council’s recent effort to revamp Commercial Road – which was met with a mixed reception – as well as the ongoing Charlotte Street bus gate project in the city centre.
Here are 7 places our readers said need to be regenerated:
1. Commercial Road
A popular answer was Commercial Road. Changes include new seating, more planting, play equipment for children, new cycle stands, and a pavement graphic were recently added as part of a project to revamp the area - but it has recieved a mixed reception. Photo: The News
2. Student accomodation
One commenter said: "Knock down all the Students' accommodation and start again. The whole lot is such an eyesore.”Pictured is Greetham Street Hall student accommodation in Greetham Street. Photo: -
3. "Southsea Precinct"
Another suggestion was the "Southsea precinct" at Palmerston Road. As previously reported, the defunct Debenhams store in Palmerston Road has been empty since it closed for the final time in January 2020 after the brand collapsed into administration. It is currently being redeveloped. Photo: -
4. North End
One commenter said: "North End. Gone massively downhill in the 9 years I've been living there." Pictured is the former Kwik Save in Stubbington Avenue, North End, Portsmouth, which has been derelict for more than a decade.Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
