Cruise ship, Scarlet Lady leaving Portsmouth for the final time after 8pm on Friday, seen from the Round Tower, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

There were cheers and Union flags waved as the luxury cruise liner departed honking her deafening horn an hour later than scheduled as she lit up the dark sky.

The Spinnaker Tower was appropriately bathed in red in honour of the giant liner following a successful trip as she made her way out of the harbour.

Her sister ship Valiant Lady will be based in Portsmouth next summer – and Virgin has thanked the city for the warm welcome Scarlet Lady was given this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leoni Watt and Joe Alp Picture: Habibur Rahman

Those who had enjoyed the experience of Scarlet Lady were among those to say their goodbyes on the Round Tower, Old Portsmouth.

Couple Leoni Watt and Joe Alp, both 30, of Stamshaw, were on Scarlet for a five-day cruise to Torquay.

‘It was an enjoyable experience, it was like a posh booze cruise,’ Leoni said.

‘There was a mixed generation of people there - it wasn’t the usual type of person.

‘Everyone was friendly and had a good time. We had fun in the casino and dancing in the disco.

‘The WiFi needs improving and we didn’t know where we were in the sea as they didn’t tell us but it was fun and we would do it again.’

Steve Salmon celebrated his 60th birthday on board with his wife Tina, 56.

‘We didn’t get the chance to see her coming out of port so we thought we’d see her leaving,’ Steve, of Hilsea, said.

‘We had a good time on board, there was plenty to do. The staff were excellent and very friendly.

‘There was some drama when someone had to be taken off the boat and taken to Falmouth because they were ill.’

Tina added: ‘You couldn’t fault it. It was fun and we would do it again.’

Miles and Hannah Chalmers, of Eastney, came to see Scarlet in all her glory. ‘I wanted to see it for myself. It’s massive and amazing,’ Miles, 46, said.

Hannah, 43, added: ‘It’s good for the city to have had the ship here.’