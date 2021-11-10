Purbrook's Mason Mount has made the 30-strong shortlist for the Ballon d'Or. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The clip has gone viral on TikTok and has been viewed more than 3.6m times as of November 10.

In the one minute video shared by the England star yesterday, he remains under the influence of the anesthetic after having his wisdom teeth removed.

After saying that he ‘can’t feel’ his face, he then declares the anaesthetist and dentist are the ‘G.O.A.T.S’ – a popular acronym meaning greatest of all time.

He goes on to say that he ‘still looks as good as ever’ as well as claiming that if he got punched he ‘wouldn’t even feel it’.

In the final portion of the clip he declares that he ‘reckons’ that he is ‘half human, half great white with the size of these gnashers’.

He also ponders whether to ‘charity them off’ as people would ‘pay big money for them’.

The England star and former Purbrook Park student withdrew from the latest Three Lions squad to undergo the dental procedure.

