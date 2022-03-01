Charities and clusters of volunteers are all working hard to send essential items to the war-torn country as it battles against Russian invaders.

The response has been immediate, with people rallying round those supporting the mercy mission.

Volunteers in Portsmouth have also been mobilising donation points, in an effort to gather vital supplies.

Jacobs Well Care Centre, in Toronto Place, Gosport, are taking donations and hoping to fill a truck worth of supplies to Ukraine. Pictured is: (l-r) Angela Pottinger)70), Rogan Morrill (12), Lorraine Pottinger (51), manager, and Cherish-Star Pottinger (30) with just some of the donations they have received in less than 24 hours. Photo: Sarah Standing (280222-9831)

Viola Langley and a team of 10 others have been gathering warm clothing, medical aid, and other essentials in Southsea.

Two vans full of aid have already been sent to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, and Ms Langley is stunned by numerous donations so far.

She told The News: ‘I am just amazed over the past couple of days of the wonderful support of Portsmouth people.

Residents in Portsmouth and Southsea have rallied around causes to donate supplies to Ukraine. Viola Langley and a team of 10 volunteers have already sent two vans full of aid to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, with donations still coming in. Picture: Viola Langley.

‘I just love the city and the residents, it’s just amazing.

‘So many people have rung, and so many people have already brought the donations which we need.

‘The phones are still ringing as we speak and it is constantly going off with people looking to help us and the people of Ukraine.

‘It’s just unbelievable.’

Viola Langley and her team of volunteers are storing donated aid, before getting the green light to send the supplies to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, so they can be administered to the country. Picture: Viola Langley.

Donation points have been set up across Southsea, Bedhampton, and Waterlooville for people to contribute whatever they can.

Ms Langley said the support for Ukraine has been so overwhelming across the country, the Cultural Centre have stopped accepting essential clothes as they have been inundated with supplies.

She plans to store everything that’s been collected so far, and reopen donations when they can be processed.

Maryna Kuzmenko, a Ukrainian who has lived in Portsmouth for a year and a half, is one of the volunteers.

Jacobs Well Care Centre in Toronto Place, Gosport, is taking donations for food, medicine, clothes, and other essentials. Pictured is: Rogan Morrill (12) with some of the food donations. Picture: Sarah Standing (280222-9806).

She said her family is stuck in Chernihiv, a district north of Kyiv, near the border with Belarus, and they can hear gunshots and bombs within kilometres of their home.

They are only contactable once a day, as at night, the city needs to go dark and not provoke any Russian attacks.

Ms Kuzmenko said she is overwhelmed by the generosity shown by Portsmouth residents.

She added: ‘It’s huge support and I don’t have enough words to describe how I feel.

‘I’m very thankful and grateful for each bag of donations we send to Ukraine.

In less than 24 hours, the charity has received a number of donations from Gosport residents. Pictured is: (l-r) Angela Pottinger (70), Stuart Pottinger (73), Rogan Morrill (12), Lorraine Pottinger (51), manager, and Cherish-Star Pottinger (30) with just some of the donations they have received. Picture: Sarah Standing (280222-9850).

‘We desperately need that support.

‘I cannot imagine people losing their homes and fleeing their country with nothing.’

Among those accepting donations elsewhere is the Jacob’s Well Care Centre, in Gosport, with volunteers aiming to fill an lorry full of humanitarian aid to send to the region.

Lorraine Pottinger, the managing director for the charity, said they have been inundated with donations since launching their appeal on Sunday.

She told The News: ‘We’ve had quite a good response like we normally do when we do posts.

‘In Gosport, they always get behind anything like this.

‘People just want to help which is amazing.

‘They give out what they’ve got, which isn’t always a great deal, but they always seem to come up trumps when we do something to help other people.’

Ms Pottinger said she confident the lorry can be filled in two weeks.

Businesses in the town have organised collection points with the charity, making it easier for people to make donations.

It is planned for Stuart Pottinger, one of the charity’s founders, to travel to Zalau and Baia Mare, in Romania, to meet up with contacts and ensure supplies reach Ukraine.

The conflict is escalating in the region and the need for humanitarian aid is growing.

UNICEF have launched an appeal for extra aid so critical supplies can be sent to Ukrainian families and children.

The charity estimates the war poses an imminent threat to 7.5m children, and tens of thousands of families could be displaced from their homes.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, said it was vital people played their part to help Ukrainians in the crisis.

She added: ‘The plight of the Ukrainian people, their courage and determination to defend their freedoms, has touched us all.

‘I’m so grateful to those in our local community who are ken to support.’

Collection points have been set up at Maya Delicatessen, in Fratton, during the week, and the Polish Community School, on St Mary’s Road, on Saturdays between 10am and 1pm.

Klaudia Regulska, one of the organisers of this donation, said: ‘Every help counts, even the smallest gesture can put a smile on the faces of these poor defenceless people.’

