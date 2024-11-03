Paula Haq launched her homeware business, JAQUARD&Co, online last year and following an impressive six figure turnover in the first year, she has now opened a pop-up shop in Cascades. Officially welcoming customers from Saturday, November 2, the shop will sell a range of quality home furnishings and decor including cushions, candles, tableware and more.

The pop-up store is part of Portsmouth City Council’s pop-up scheme to support local businesses in the area and the opening of JAQUARD&Co is the second pop-up at the shopping centre. The first store announced as part of the scheme was Goly Natural, a natural skincare business, who following their inhabitants of the Pop Up Shop are looking to establish a permanent shop.

In a previous interview, Paula said: "I am thrilled to take on the Portsmouth Pop Up shop as a new experience for one of my brands. Not only will it give me exposure and new insights, but it is also a development for my business that I am grateful to explore.

“With the success of JAQUARD&CO online, I would love to see my small business expanding here in Portsmouth alongside the other upcoming brands I'm working on. The Portsmouth Pop Up scheme is a great opportunity for me to test run a physical store alongside my online business and grow my business."

Here are 9 pictures from the opening of JAQUARD& Co:

Jaquard & Co, Cascades Paula Haq (30) founder of Jaquard & Co at the pop-up shop in Cascades. Picture: Mike Cooter (021124)

Jaquard & Co, Cascades Interior accessories on display at the Jaquard & Co pop-up shop in Cascades. Picture: Mike Cooter (021124)

Jaquard & Co, Cascades Interior accessories on display at the Jaquard & Co pop-up shop in Cascades. Picture: Mike Cooter (021124)

Jaquard & Co, Cascades Interior accessories on display at the Jaquard & Co pop-up shop in Cascades. Picture: Mike Cooter (021124)