A local entrepreneur’s homeware business will be the second store to open in Portsmouth as part of the city council’s Pop Up Shop scheme.

Paula Haq started JAQUARD&Co online last year and the business will now have a physical presence at Cascades Pop Up Shop opening on Saturday, November 2. The shop will sell quality home furnishings and décor and has proven popular online with the business achieving a six figure turnover in its first year.

Paula said: "I am thrilled to take on the Portsmouth Pop Up shop as a new experience for one of my brands. Not only will it give me exposure and new insights, but it is also a development for my business that I am grateful to explore.

“With the success of JAQUARD&CO online, I would love to see my small business expanding here in Portsmouth alongside the other upcoming brands I'm working on. The Portsmouth Pop Up scheme is a great opportunity for me to test run a physical store alongside my online business and grow my business"

The Portsmouth Pop Up Shop scheme is a collaborative effort between Portsmouth City Council, Cascades Shopping Centre, and Flude Property Consultants to support local entrepreneurs.

The first store announced as part of the scheme was Goly Natural, a natural skincare business, who following their inhabitants of the Pop Up Shop are looking to establish a permanent shop.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "Despite changing behaviour on the high street, the retail property market remains promising. Pop Up shop schemes can help to bring life back into towns and city centres, whilst giving independent businesses a great opportunity to have a shop front in a prime retail location.

It is fantastic to see the Portsmouth Pop Up initiative thriving and supporting local businesses like JAQUARD&Co to grow. This is a fantastic example of how we're working together to regenerate the city centre."

JAQUARD&Co will stock a number home furnishings and décor including cushions, throws, candles, ornaments, dinnerware and kitchenware.

Paula said: "I've been buying and selling products and services since I was 21 alongside my everyday job. When I bought my first house , decorating was my favourite thing to do. The homeware market was short on the things I wanted and instantly that became a business idea.

I'm very excited to be opening my first ever store and I'm ready for the challenge"

Further details on the pop up scheme and how to apply can be found on https://rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk/events/portsmouth-pop-up/