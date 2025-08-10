Portsmouth celebrates community diversity at inclusion event - Pictures

Yesterday (August 9), Portsmouth City Council hosted its Community Inclusion Event at Victoria Park, celebrating the community projects that have received council grants.
In November 2022, the city council announced it would dish out grants to community projects, and since then, almost 100 groups, that celebrate diversity, have benefitted from the funding.
The event, which took place between 11am and 3pm, showcased some of the fantastic work of the Community Inclusion Grant and its recipients have done.
