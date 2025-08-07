The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer will be arriving in Portsmouth next month - with cruises available to the public.

Waverley will be visiting the south coast, running cruises from Portsmouth and Gosport from Thursday, September 4 until Saturday, September 20. It is an opportunity for get onboard the historic ship and enjoy picturesque cruises around the Isle of Wight.

Waverley, the world's last seagoing paddle steamer, is running cruises from Portsmouth throughout September. | Waverley Excursions/Peter Gibbs

The Waverley’s master, captain Dominic McCall, told Waverley Excursions: “It’s always a pleasure to bring Waverley back to the South Coast and Isle of Wight as she receives such a warm welcome year after year. This year’s timetable includes more variety than ever, from round the Island cruises and sunset sailings to steam train connections on Isle of Wight Steam Railway and Swanage Railway.”

The paddle Steamer has a storied history, with this year being its fiftieth anniversary since it returned to the water after coming close to being scrapped. It was bought for £1 in 1974, with support from the council grants and enthusiasts enabling it to hit the waters again a year later.

To celebrate the landmark achievement, a DVD has been released chronicling how the the paddle steamer was saved called Saving Waverley. The film will be available to purchase onboard as well as online.

The Waverley’s full timetable can be found online where tickets can also be purchased. Visit the following website for further details: https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/