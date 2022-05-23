Shahina Waseem, the Chilli Queen, at the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (220522)

Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival: 30 of the most sizzling pictures from the weekend

LOVERS of spice and good drinks flocked to Fort Purbook this weekend for the city’s debut Chilli and Gin Festival.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:48 pm

Blessed with fantastic weather, the crowds enjoyed an array of hot sauces, chillies, cookery demonstrations, artisan gins and family activities, across both days.

Having been put off for two years due to the Covid pandemic, it was a ‘dream come true’ for the organisers, as almost every ticket was sold.

Culminating in an intense chilli-eating competition, the event was a ‘huge success’.

Here are 30 of the best pictures from the two days.

Can you spot yourself?

1. Regret

A moment of regret from Phil Martin after sampling the Extreme Chilli Sauce from the Dorset Chilli Shop from Bournemouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Photo: Mike Cooter

2. Drumming

Members of the Big Noise Community Samba Band greeted visitors as the festival opened. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Photo: Mike Cooter

3. Saucy firefighter

Former firefighter Matt Broxton from Kentish Town with his range of 'Saucy Firefighter' dressings. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Photo: Mike Cooter

4. Sunny days

Festival goers enjoying the fantastic weather. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Photo: Mike Cooter

