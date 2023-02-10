Thousands of people across the country have been feeling the pinch since last year when prices took a hike and the council decided to do something to help their residents.

They launched the online hub at the start of November 2022, bringing advice together in one place, and adding new information to help with the current crisis. Since then, the average number of people viewing financial support information on its website has almost doubled.

The most popular topic is the city's network of warm spaces, set up to help people hit by energy price rises, and since the launch of the online support hub, the warm spaces section has attracted around 4,300 visits.

Cost of living crisis

Information on food and household essentials, including food banks, attracted around 3,300 visits. The next most popular section was energy and bills, with around 2,200 visits and the hub has been visited more than 14,000 times, by more than 10,600 people.

Cllr Suzy Horton, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘These figures show just how many people are in need of advice and support during this crisis. We're glad the hub is proving useful to people and hope it's helping to ease the pressures they're under, by pointing them to where they can get support.

‘We regularly monitor how the hub is being used to make sure we're doing the best job we can.’

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

Cost of living information is also available at Live Well Portsmouth drop-in events. To find an event, residents can go to portsmouth.gov.uk/livewell or call the cost of living helpline.