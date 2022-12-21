Portsmouth City Council continues cost of living campaign over the Christmas period
PORTSMOUTH City Council is continuing its cost of living campaign for Christmas.
The council says it wants to ensure that residents in the area can enjoy Christmas without having to break the bank.
The council’s cost of living hub online has come up with some ideas on ways that people can save their pennies this year.
As the winter evenings get colder and people are having to choose between staying warm and eating, there are a number of places that residents can go over Christmas for food.
On December 20, the Discovery Centre is hosting a Christmas dinner for InSight, and people are being asked to book ahead of time at InSight. They are asking that people arrive by 11am.
Beacon View Primary Academy has organised a festive bonanza for Paulsgrove residents, and it is throwing its doors open for people who will be alone this year or simply want a free Christmas dinner.
They will be hosting this event on December 23, and the lunch will be divided into two sittings, but the school is asking that people express their interest ahead of time to ensure they have enough space and food.
The sittings will commence at 12pm and 1:30pm, and booking can be found on the Beacon View Primary Academy website.
On Christmas day, there will be numerous things taking place including Lifehouse opening for breakfast, where people will have the opportunity to bring a box that they can take home any leftovers.
Mark Sage, the city council’s tackling poverty co-ordinater, said: ‘If anyone is worried about the cost of Christmas, they should take a look at our online Cost of Living Hub, which has ideas on ways to enjoy Christmas that won't break the bank, along with lots of other information and advice to maximise your income and make your money go further. Or they can call the Cost of Living helpline on 023 9284 1047, open Monday to Friday every day except the bank holidays.
‘If people want to help others this Christmas, they could donate to your local foodbank, community meal or pantry - details are on our Cost of Living Hub, under Help With Food. Or if they have time, they could think about volunteering in the new year. HIVE Portsmouth is a great place to find out about volunteering opportunities.’
The Happy Eater burger van, Commercial Road, will be offering free breakfast to anyone that is experiencing homelessness or are alone on Christmas day.
They will be open between 8am and 11 am on Christmas day.
Salvation Army Lighthouse will be welcoming people to their free Christmas lunch event, which will take place at the Southsea Lighthouse site, and they are asking people to book their space as soon as possible as there is only space for 50 people.
In order to book, call 023 9282 1164. They are also asking people to arrive by 12 noon for the dinner to start at 12.30pm.
The council has set up a new online cost of living help hub at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/costofliving or anyone who prefers to speak to someone can call the new dedicated cost of living helpline on 023 9284 1047 and the council's friendly customer service team will help you find the support needed.