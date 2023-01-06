Portsmouth City Council to spend £75,000 to improve walking and cycling networks after being awarded money by Active Travel England
PORTSMOUTH will see an injection of £75,000 to boost cycling and walking networks.
Portsmouth City Council has been awarded £75,000 by Active Travel England to pump into communities in order to improve the current walking and cycling networks in the city.
The aim of the funding is to try and make short everyday travel more easy to not only cut costs in regards to fuel consumption amid the cost of living crisis, but to also help reduce air pollution and increase people’s general fitness.
Cycling UK has estimated that if people cycled short journeys, they would save an average £126 per year in vehicle fuel costs alone.
The schemes that will be investigated will be those that are identified in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan as a priority, and this will pave the way for the future within the strategy to improve walking and cycling networks.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth and Hampshire unclaimed estates: the full list of surnames which mean you could be entitled to inheritance
The funded activities will include the Development of Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans, network design and planning, feasibility studies, public engagement and consultation and co-design and data & evidence collection.
Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘This funding gives us the boost we need to engage with residents and business owners about our prioritised schemes.
‘It will mean we have all the information we need to successfully bid for funding to make improvements to our cycling and walking network. This is another step closer to creating a cycling and walking network that is better connected and safer for all.’