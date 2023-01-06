Portsmouth City Council has been awarded £75,000 by Active Travel England to pump into communities in order to improve the current walking and cycling networks in the city.

The aim of the funding is to try and make short everyday travel more easy to not only cut costs in regards to fuel consumption amid the cost of living crisis, but to also help reduce air pollution and increase people’s general fitness.

Councillor Lynne Stagg. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

The schemes that will be investigated will be those that are identified in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan as a priority, and this will pave the way for the future within the strategy to improve walking and cycling networks.

The funded activities will include the Development of Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans, network design and planning, feasibility studies, public engagement and consultation and co-design and data & evidence collection.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘This funding gives us the boost we need to engage with residents and business owners about our prioritised schemes.

