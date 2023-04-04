News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth company Yarty Cordial meets King Charles the Third in Germany at a Music Festival

The founders of a Portsmouth company have spoken of their joy after they met the King at a music festival in Germany.

By Sam Leggett
Published 4th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST

Jayne and David Mugridge, who run Yarty Cordial, met King Charles III in Hamburg at Schuppen 52 during his recent state visit to Germany at a music festival which was set up to celebrate British and German music whilst also showcasing the best of the two countries.

The meeting was set up by the British embassy who wanted to invite high-end producers over to Germany to take part in an event. Only five British producers were invited, with Yarty Cordial showcasing its new cordial, Violet, which is made from Violet flowers. It is the same recipe that Jayne’s grandmother used to make for King George V and Queen Mary.

The couple said Charles was very interested in what they do, where they are from, and it turned out he had already tried the sauce which he enjoys which is produced by the Southsea-based premium cordials and vinegar company. They also chatted about the new Cordial, Violet, which was released by the couple in celebration of the Kings Coronation.

Yarty Cordial founders, Jayne and David Mugridge, had the opportunity to meet the King. Picture credit: Till BuddeYarty Cordial founders, Jayne and David Mugridge, had the opportunity to meet the King. Picture credit: Till Budde
Yarty Cordial founders, Jayne and David Mugridge, had the opportunity to meet the King. Picture credit: Till Budde
The king also asked questions about where the company started, about Jayne’s grandmother and the Violet cordial where the name came from, how they were doing with exporting whilst showing a keen anticipation to learn more about the couple.

Jayne described Charles as, 'a very delightful gentleman, he is lovely, he is very funny and a pleasure to meet'.

The King arrived at the event on March 31 at the packed-out event with 2,500 people including military music groups and the German Eurovision entry 2023, Lord of the Lost, a heavy rock band who dress very adventurous.

Yarty Cordial founders, Jayne and David Mugridge, had the opportunity to meet the King. Picture credit: Till BuddeYarty Cordial founders, Jayne and David Mugridge, had the opportunity to meet the King. Picture credit: Till Budde
Yarty Cordial founders, Jayne and David Mugridge, had the opportunity to meet the King. Picture credit: Till Budde

David said: 'They were absolutely hilarious, we had a good laugh with them'.

David said the day was, 'one of the best days of my life and I was so proud to be British. All in all, it was a great day and if I could do it all again then I would'.

