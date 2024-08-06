Portsmouth’s city councillors have reacted to Saturday’s protest, which saw the attendance of far-right groups.

Politicians spoke out about the demonstration held on the steps of the Guildhall, organised in response to the tragic deaths of three children in Southport.

The protest included participants voicing anti-immigration sentiments, and members of the far-right group Youth Alliance were present. In contrast, a counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism also took place.

Police reported no incidents related to the protest which has generally been described as peaceful – a stark contrast to ugly scenes in Sunderland, Rotherham and Tamworth where hotels used to house asylum seekers have been attacked and police injured.

Protestors at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-32)

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, acknowledged the right to protest, emphasising the importance of doing so respectfully and within the law.

He said: “As long as that happens, then we’re a democratic society. The right to protest is enshrined, and while I might not share people’s views, I respect their right to peaceful protest.”

However, he “would not welcome” external groups entering Portsmouth “to try and build an agenda for themselves”.

Councillor Charlotte Gerada, leader of the Labour group, reported hearing that “racist abuse” was shouted at people, causing some residents to leave the area for safety concerns.

She described this behaviour as “absolutely unacceptable” and condemned the broader violence seen elsewhere in the country. “We do not want that here in Portsmouth,” she said.

An unofficial spokesperson for Stand Up To Racism, Simon Magorian, described the event as a “hate protest”. He noted the presence of members from Patriotic Alternative, a far-right group known for Holocaust denial and advocating for an all-white Britain.

Members of Youth Alliance were seen on the steps of the Guildhall, waving a flag with slogans such as “Save British Youth, Christ is King, and Stop Mass Immigration”.

Councillor George Madgwick, leader of the Portsmouth Independent Party, expressed pride that the protest did not escalate into violence. He acknowledged the presence of “a number of idiots” but also noted the vast majority were demonstrating peacefully, including children and the elderly.