Watch the moment two football fans from Portsmouth got to watch the UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley stadium - joined by Gary Lineker and sat on their own sofa.

Two lucky football fans from Portsmouth got to watch the sold-out UEFA Champions League Final from the comfort of their own sofa, in a VIP box at Wembley. What's more, Sarah and her partner Mark were joined on the couch by none other than Walkers ambassador and footballing legend Gary Lineker, as part of the once-in-a-lifetime football experience.

The final saw Real Madrid beat Borussia Bortmund 2 - 0 on Saturday, June 1. The Portsmouth pair scored the prize after winning the snack brand’s ‘No Walkers, No Game’ competition. Sarah, 47, from Portsmouth was stunned when Walkers arrived at her door to reveal that she had won and that she would be watching the match from her own sofa in a private pitch side VIP box on the big day. The company arranged for the couple’s own sofa to be delivered to the venue for the “best seat in the house” experience.

Sarah said: “I literally couldn’t believe it. I’ve always dreamt of watching a final at Wembley, and who would have thought that tucking into a packet of Cheese & Onion Walkers is what would get me there. To sit on my own sofa in a box alongside Gary Linker – and obviously plenty of Walkers crisps – made it better than I could have even imagined. I’ll definitely struggle to top that viewing experience, so a big thank you to Walkers for making that happen.”

Competition winners, Sarah Carter and Mark Slaughter from Portsmouth. Photo credit: Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments

When asked why she chose her partner Mark, 48, to attend the incredible experience with her, she added: “Mark is a massive football fan – so it was only right that I brought him along with me for the occasion. He’s also been a rock to me over the last few months and I’m so pleased we got to do this together, he really deserves it.”