Earlier in the day a procession wound its way through Southsea, Waterlooville, North End and Fratton – also passing The D-Day Story museum in Southsea where Arthur would regularly visit in later life to educate the public about what it was like to serve in the Second World War. Arthur died aged 98 in January.

Opening the service, Dean of Portsmouth, the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane said: ‘With the light streaming through the D-Day memorial window through my left, it is an honour to be present along with the Lord Mayor and so many others from our great city as we remember a Portsmouth legend.’

He further acknowledged Arthur’s service during the D-Day landings when he fought at Gold Beach, and at Arnhem during a battle which the subject of the 1977 film A Bridge Too Far.

Funeral of D-Day veteran, Arthur Bailey at Portsmouth Cathedral on Thursday 23rd February 2023 Pictured: Arthur Bailey being carried into Portsmouth Cathedral Picture: Habibur Rahman

Arthur’s niece Tracey Cooper gave a eulogy which focused on what the celebrated veteran was like ‘out of uniform’.

She recalled how her ‘Uncle Arthur’ was known locally as ‘The Muffin Man’ during her childhood as he would deliver baked goods and bring leftovers to her house at the end of his round. The speech also highlighted Arthur’s keen sense of humour, his prowess as a ballroom dancer and likened his looks as a young man to classic Hollywood actor Errol Flynn.

Tracey said in her eulogy: ‘Arthur was loved and respected by many and I feel this love whenever I spend time with people who knew him. I have heard them describe him as a hero, a man of honour, honest, kind, respectful, a good friend, Pompey through and through and a legend from the past that we must not forget. I am so very proud to have known him.

Funeral of D-Day veteran, Arthur Bailey at Portsmouth Cathedral on Thursday 23rd February 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘One of the things I loved most about Arthur was his appreciation of all things living and the world around him; he would compliment the colour and the beauty that he saw in his environment, he noticed the shapes and varieties of trees and flowers.

‘I know that Arthur appreciated the help and support he was given by the people close to him, he often told me how grateful he was and he couldn’t understand why people were so kind to him or why they were so fond of him and this is why he was admired by so many, Arthur was a humble, kind and gracious man who was always willing to help others and never expected anything in return.’

Other speakers at the service included Dr Henry Goodall, Forgotten Veterans UK CEO Gary Weaving, Bob Ball, who spoke on behalf of Michael Montgomery-Buick, and Pompey Paras chairman Major Ken Newton who read the Airborne Prayer.

Arthur was one of the oldest members of the Portsmouth Parachute Regimental Association - known as the ‘Pompey Paras’ - which was formed at the end of the war to support serving and former paratroopers.

Arthur Bailey pictured with his niece Tracey Cooper who gave a eulogy during his funeral.

Reading words provided by 76-year-old veteran Michael ‘Monty’ Montgomery-Buick - a close friend of Arthur since 2003 - Bob said: ‘We attended military parades in Holland, Belgium, Holland and France and I was increasingly aware that I was marching alongside a very brave soldier. In his later years and as his health deteriorated, I would push him in his wheelchair. Despite not being able to march, he was still as proud as ever to attend these events in memory of fallen soldiers in Arnhem. Arthur fought to the end and remained stoic and accepting of his situation. He would say “got to keep going, stiff upper lip Monty”.’

Forgotten Veterans UK was among the groups which helped organise Arthur’s funeral and offered him some support during his later life.

CEO Gary Weaving recalled how Arthur was fiercely independent and said that his organisation had created a memorial garden for Arthur at Fort Cumberland.

Funeral of D-Day veteran, Arthur Bailey at Portsmouth Cathedral on Thursday 23rd February 2023 Pictured: Arthur Bailey's coffin being carried into Portsmouth Cathedral Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gary said: ‘Arthur was the epitome of what Portsmouth stands for. He dedicated his whole life to the community, to educating young and old. He deserved the best we could possibly do.’

Also in attendance was a contingent of veterans - ‘friends of the Pompey paras’ - who had travelled from Belgium to honour Arthur.

Among the group was Lieve Denkenden who said she first met Arthur in 1984 at Portsmouth Remembrance Day. Lieve said: ‘Arthur was my best friend. He was like a father to me. He was very nice and very very kind.’

The funeral procession was led into the cathedral by the Royal Corps of Signals principle standard bearer Norman Pearce who added that it was a ‘great honour’ to do so.

Having served in the armed forces from the age 18 - initially as a radio operator and driver - Arthur later trained as a paratrooper and served at Arnhem, travelling back to the Netherlands in 2019 for the battle’s 75th anniversary where he met the then Prince Charles.

Arthur set sail from Southampton and landed on Gold Beach on June 6, 1944 where he fought in Operation Overlord. In 2015, he was given the prestigious Légion d'Honneur medal by the French government at a ceremony in Southsea in recognition of his service.

Funeral of D-Day veteran, Arthur Bailey at Portsmouth Cathedral on Thursday 23rd February 2023 Pictured: Standard-bearers leading the hearse to the cathedral from the Square Tower, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Tracey has expressed her gratitude to members of the Pompey Paras, Forgotten Veterans UK, Absolute Military, Mayfields Funerals, local florist A Webb and Son and the Royal British Legion for their contributions to organising the funeral.