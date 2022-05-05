Portsmouth Distillery Co. latest rum drink.

The Portsmouth Distillery Co., based in Fort Cumberland, is to launch ‘1812’, a three-year-old rum distilled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 2019 the company has been distilling their sugar cane syrup rum and laying this down to age in the casemates of the historic fort.

Director Vince Noyce, said:: ‘As the nation and the world awakes, emerging from the turmoil and uncertainty of the global pandemic and lockdowns, so too does The Portsmouth Distillery Co. with the launch of their first authentically aged expression.

‘With the launch of this rum The Portsmouth Distillery Co. makes history as the first distillery in England to make from scratch and age rum for three years.

‘It will be bottled as a single distillery, cask release bottling, meaning each bottling will potentially have its very own characteristics.’

The rum is described as having intense notes of caramel and citrus peel, alongside tropical fruits and layers of toffee and pear drops, with an alcohol content of 43 per cent.