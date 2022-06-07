Portsmouth family suffer EasyJet flight 'nightmare' involving cancelled journeys, missing holiday days and incurred expenses. The family were travelling from London Gatwick to Ibiza for the wedding of Natalie Cumbo's cousin. Pictured is a member of the family waiting to go back to Portsmouth at Ibiza airport.

Natalie Cumbo and her family booked flights to Ibiza for May 29 – a year and a half in advance – to celebrate her cousin’s wedding.

This became an aggravating experience involving late cancellations, lost holiday days and extra expenses.

Ms Cumbo, of North End, told The News: ‘It was a little bit of a nightmare from start to finish.

‘We pretty much missed two days of our holiday.

‘The fact we had to fly out separately, and not having any assistance, is not the way you want to start your holiday.

‘Now it is the case of getting that money back.’

Sheila Porter said their journey with EasyJet was no better when trying to get back home from Ibiza, as their return flights were also cancelled.

The group, including Ms Cumbo, sister Fiona, auntie Shirley Moore, mum Sheila Porter, and her eight-year-old daughter, Scarlett Neal, had to get alternate flights to Spain.

They received a cancellation text for their 5.35am EasyJet flight 15 minutes before arriving at London Gatwick.

Ms Cumbo said their was insufficient support once they arrived.

The owner of a children’s entertainment company said: ‘There was no other information on the text, that was literally it.

Ms Porter said the family had to stay in a two star hotel, and had to carry heavy luggage up over a hundred stairs.

‘There was a man handing out a flyer which said about how to get a refund, and nothing about what else to do.’

The family booked new separate flights with other airlines, hoping to get reimbursed.

This proved difficult as other disgruntled passengers were following suit.

Ms Moore travelled at 1.45pm, and Ms Porter, a nurse at St Marys Hospital, boarded at 3.15pm.

Natalie, Fiona, a teacher at Purbrook Park School, and Scarlett, had to stay overnight in a hotel near London Heathrow – arriving at 7pm the following day.

The group planned to be in Ibiza for 9am, on May 29, celebrating Freddie O’Toole’s wedding with Natalie’s cousin Stephanie Harriss.

Natalie said she is concerned over the finances, as new flights cost £3,500 – not including other expenses.

She added: ‘It is worrying because we spent a lot of extra money.

‘We are very cautious to click on anything until we have spoken to somebody over the phone.

‘It’s ridiculous to take on the flights if they have not got the staff.’

Ms Moore was upset with being separated from her family at Gatwick.

She said: ‘It was just so upsetting for all of us.

‘Knowing my daughters and granddaughter were coming the next day was just heart breaking.

‘We were supposed to be travelling together.’

The inconveniences continued on their return journey two days ago.

Sheila Porter said their flight was delayed twice and later cancelled as staff were above their flight hours.

She added that they had to stay in a two star hotel – carrying heavy luggage up over one hundred stairs.

Flights were delayed up to 10.30pm yesterday.

Ms Porter said: ‘This is so distressing as we have jobs and family at home in Portsmouth.’

A spokesman from EasyJet said they notify customers of rebooking and refunding options, and have extended customer service hours..

He added: ‘We are very sorry that the group’s flights to and from Ibiza were cancelled.