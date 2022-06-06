Previously easyJet had warned that over 200 journeys would be axed over the 10 days between May 28 and June 6.

The travel company said ‘various operational and supply chain issues’ are to blame for the flight cancellations.

EasyJet said the cancellations would affect about 24 flights per day at Gatwick.

EasyJet plane. Picture: Shutterstock

Even more flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport today – as thousands of British people are stranded in Europe.

Tui has cancelled a number of flights across the country.

It said a ‘full refund’ would be offered to passengers and offered an apology for the inconvenience.

While Wizz and British Airways flights have also been cancelled at Gatwick Airport.

But how exactly do you claim a refund and if are you eligible for one?

Here’s all you need to know:

Can I get a refund from EasyJet?

On its website, EasyJet says: ‘If your flight is cancelled, there are several options available to you, which you can request quickly and easily by logging into Manage Bookings on our website or via our easyJet App.’

These include:

- Switching to another flight for free

- Choose a voucher for the full value of your booking – this is vaild for 12 months

- Request a refund

To get a refund you will need to fill out an online refund form and the money will be paid to the account you made the booking with.

EasyJet adds: ‘We’re processing refund requests within 7 days, and they may take a few extra days to come through to your bank account.’

Can I get a refund from Tui?

Tui will send you a Refund Credit by email, if you are eligible for one.

Then when you receive it, you need to fill out the following online form here.

Tui’s website says: ‘Each refund needs to be processed manually and can take up to 14 days.’

You will be refunded the full amount you originally paid for your booking.

However Tui warns: ‘Please note that any incentive associated with your booking will automatically expire once you submit your refund request and cannot be redeemed as cash as part of your refund.’

The Refund Credit can also be used to book future travel.

Tui adds: ‘Plus, if your original booking was for a package holiday, you'll get a separate booking incentive.’

How to get a refund from BA?

If your flight is delayed for 5 hours or more, you can get a refund for the parts of your journey you did not fly.

If you're delayed at your final destination by more than 3 hours and that delay arises from causes within BA’s control (rather than extraordinary circumstances which could not have been avoided by all reasonable measures) you can claim compensation.