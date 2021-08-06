The club has sent out a statement to say sorry for the ‘inconvenience’ caused by a ‘unique set of circumstances’.

Club supporters attempting to secure or amend tickets were met with technical errors on the ticket website and lengthy queues for the ticket office in Fratton yesterday.

Fans took to social media to deride the ticket website as ‘an absolute shambles’, while those in line derided waiting ‘five hours in the rain’ with a ‘four-mile queue’.

Fans back at Fratton Park for a pre-season match pitting Portsmouth vs Peterborough.

One Pompey supporter said: ‘Can’t even speak to anybody. Phone constantly engaged, 4 mile queue for ticket office. Tried to pay for the first 3 home games this morning and web page crashed.’

The statement said: ‘We are conscious that some supporters spent several hours queuing in the rain at the ticket office.

‘We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and we will review our processes to explore where we can make improvements in the future.

‘It is fair to recognise that we have had to contend with a unique set of circumstances.

‘The government’s decision to allow football stadia to return to full capacity, while extremely welcome, has created operational challenges given the short timescale to upgrade flexi-season tickets to full season tickets.

‘Added to this, we have had to deal with a reduction in stadium capacity for safety reasons, which has regrettably meant that some season ticket holders have had to relocate from their usual seats.’

Technical problems on the ticket website have now been rectified and is now ‘fully operation’ according to the club.

The Anson Road ticket office inside the club shop will not be open on Saturday and Sunday, but fans can continue to buy tickets online.

The statement from the club continued: ‘Portsmouth Football Club would like to reiterate that we appreciate the patience shown by our supporters while working to these tight deadlines amidst the ongoing – and vital – stadium redevelopment works.

‘Everyone at the club is working tirelessly to ensure Fratton Park is ready to welcome back supporters after what has been a difficult year for us all.’

Flexi-season ticket holders have until 5pm on Wednesday, September 1, to upgrade to a full season ticket.

