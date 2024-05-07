Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth have become the first football club to provide supporters with these facilities. The club is supporting Prostate Cancer UK and phs Group’s Dispose with Dignity campaign - aiming to break the taboo around having such symptoms.

Labour politician Stephen Morgan welcomed the initiative after campaigning to provide male incontinence bins in public toilets and submitting written questions through parliament. The Portsmouth South MP said: “I am delighted that Portsmouth Football Club will be installing sanitary bins for men who experience incontinence.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan at Fratton park. Pompey have become the first football club to install male incontinence bins at their stadium for home and away supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pompey is at the heart of our community, and it is so important to ensure all football fans have the provision they need to enjoy the games comfortably and without fear. I fully back this campaign and I look forward to seeing how the campaign continues to grow.”

A total of 10 receptacles will be placed across the club’s premises in washrooms and loungers. They can be accessed by home and away supporters behind the cubicle doors.