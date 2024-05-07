Portsmouth FC becomes first football club to provide male incontinence bins for supporters

Male incontinence bins are being installed in Fratton Park as part of a national campaign.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th May 2024, 15:34 BST
Portsmouth have become the first football club to provide supporters with these facilities. The club is supporting Prostate Cancer UK and phs Group’s Dispose with Dignity campaign - aiming to break the taboo around having such symptoms.

Labour politician Stephen Morgan welcomed the initiative after campaigning to provide male incontinence bins in public toilets and submitting written questions through parliament. The Portsmouth South MP said: “I am delighted that Portsmouth Football Club will be installing sanitary bins for men who experience incontinence.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan at Fratton park. Pompey have become the first football club to install male incontinence bins at their stadium for home and away supporters.

“Pompey is at the heart of our community, and it is so important to ensure all football fans have the provision they need to enjoy the games comfortably and without fear. I fully back this campaign and I look forward to seeing how the campaign continues to grow.”

A total of 10 receptacles will be placed across the club’s premises in washrooms and loungers. They can be accessed by home and away supporters behind the cubicle doors.

The Dispose with Dignity initiative aims to ensure males have proper access to essential facilities and products that will improve their quality of life, while raising awareness about the problems men can have with incontinence. Further information can be found on the phs Group website.

