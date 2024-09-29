WATCH: Portsmouth FC match with Sheffield United stopped for medical incident

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2024, 10:32 BST
Pompey’s match with Sheffield United was stopped for a medical incident in the crowd on Saturday.

Pompey's match is stopped for a medical incident | NW

The game at Fratton Park was halted in the second half at 4.21pm as St John’s Ambulance crew made their way into the stand to treat the individual.

Players ran to the sidelines to get drinks during the brief stoppage before the game resumed. The match finished 0-0.

Watch the video above of the game being stopped.

