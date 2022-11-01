The event on the King George V Playing Fields had been due to begin at 4pm tomorrow.

But the Bonfire Night celebrations have been pushed back by a week due to the heavy rain and strong winds brought by Storm Claudio.

A representative from Portsmouth City Council said: ‘King George V Fireworks postponed – due to tomorrow's weather forecast for high winds and rain the firework display at King George V will now take place on Wednesday, November 9.

Cosham Bonfire and Fireworks Display at King George V Playing Field, Cosham, Portsmouth on Wednesday 3rd November 2021

‘We really hope you can join us next week.’

Attendees are invited from 4pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm, before fireworks at 7.30pm.

The event will also feature refreshment stalls and a funfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad