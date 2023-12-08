Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Crispy Cod fish and chip shop, of Locksway Road, Southsea, provided the meals to St James Hospital Hawthorns Ward on Wednesday, December 6. The Hawthorns Ward help care for adults who suffer with acute mental health issues.

Kelly Marsh, a member of the occupational therapy team, approached the shop to see if they could provide a treat for the patients during the festive season. She said: "I was overwhelmed with their generosity, I just asked if there was something we could do discounted for the ward and they kindly came back straight away saying they would do it free of charge. I have done a lot of charity work and I have never had that generosity before. I even said I would collect it all but they said “oh no, we will deliver it.” I later on found out that they had supported children during COVID, giving them free meals, so they are very kind people.”

Jazz Oruamen (far left) and Kelly Marsh at St James Hospital receive the generous donation from Hayley Bucknall of The Crispy Cod fish and chips shop in Locksway Road, Southsea

There are 18 patients on the Hawthorn ward, who had the option of sausage and chips or fish cakes and chips. Kelly said: “We try and do things all year round, but at this time of year especially. We do have patients that have been on the ward for quite some time, they are poorly, and its just hospital food for them so a treat is huge for them and they were all excited.”

Tracey Bucknall, who runs The Crispy Cod with her husband and two daughters, was surprised to get media attention. She said “We didn’t do it to get in the news, it was just a good opportunity to give back to the local community and local people. A lot of the patients don’t have the finances and it was nice to be able to give them something that will put a smile on their face.