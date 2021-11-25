Portsmouth High School raises more than £7,000 for city charity Friends Without Borders

Group shot featuring Mousetrap Dress Boutique dresses.

Portsmouth High School Sixth Form raised the money during its annual charity week to support Friends Without Borders, a Portsmouth charity.

The charity week, which started almost 30 years ago, saw a fancy dress parade, talent show, games, an annual netball match, and a two night fashion show.

The whole school looks forward to the week every year – and this year’s did not disappoint, according to head girl Annalee.

The student said: ‘As a team, the sixth form organises everything from planning the content of the event itself whether its game shows or sports matches to the financing, logistics and marketing. Everything we’re doing encourages imagination, organisation and a true sense of camaraderie.

‘Fuelled not only by the enthusiasm of the school but by a desire to help those in need, the week was a resounding success.’

This year’s donations will be given to Friends Without Borders (FWB), a charity who supports refugees and asylum seekers in the city.

Annalee said: ‘We chose this charity as we were truly moved by the stories of some of the people they’ve helped and believe that many immigrants are often overlooked. These are people who have been pushed to the edge of society and faced with countless financial, legal and social obstacles to building their lives, many of which wouldn’t even occur to us.

‘What FWB does is help break down those barriers.’

Arabella in Year 7 added: ‘All of the activities were really fun and my favourite was seeing all the teachers taking part. It was a great week and raised so much for the charity.’

Head of sixth form, Katie Wood, said the school ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of the students who staged the week of activities.

She said: ‘Throughout charity week, our pupils have showcased what outstanding leadership and teamwork look like and proved what amazing results can be achieved when young people are driven and determined to change the world for the better.’

