Portsmouth International Kite Festival: 30 more stunning pictures as quirky kites fly above Southsea Common

By Kelly Brown
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:26 BST

Colourful skies could be found across Southsea Common this weekend as crowds flocked to enjoy this year’s Portsmouth International Kite Festival.

Crowds filled the common to see the colourful creations fill the skies at the fantastic free event which took place over the weekend.

Many families also took the opportunity to enjoy the food and summer fun on offer at the event – as well as buy a kite themselves to try it for themselves!

Pictures: Alex Shute

Pictured - Incredible kites on display at the Portsmouth Kite FestivalPhotos by Alex Shute

1. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Pictured - Incredible kites on display at the Portsmouth Kite FestivalPhotos by Alex ShutePhoto: Alex Shute

Pictured - Banyi and Beney family from SouthseaPhotos by Alex Shute

2. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Pictured - Banyi and Beney family from SouthseaPhotos by Alex ShutePhoto: Alex Shute

Pictured - Incredible kites on display at the Portsmouth Kite FestivalPhotos by Alex Shute

3. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Pictured - Incredible kites on display at the Portsmouth Kite FestivalPhotos by Alex ShutePhoto: Alex Shute

Pictured - Collins family and Kadinopoulos families from SouthseaPhotos by Alex Shute

4. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Pictured - Collins family and Kadinopoulos families from SouthseaPhotos by Alex ShutePhoto: Alex Shute

