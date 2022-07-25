Dozens of kites are expected to stage displays in Southsea Common between 10am and 5.30pm on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

It marks the 30th anniversary of the event, which is run by The Kite Society and Portsmouth City Council.

The council and the festival's sponsor, Motorpoint Portsmouth, are set to welcome one of the biggest and most popular kite festivals in the world back to the city, with this year's theme is titled ‘Art on the Line.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth International Kite Festival, Southsea Common, in 2018.. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Internationally renowned kite flyers will be performing tricks and kite-ballet routines to music. It is free to attend.

Alongside the flying display there will be a host of other activities for families to enjoy, including local refreshments and catering, a funfair, craft and charity stalls, free children’s kite workshops and amusements.

Also on the common will be dedicated kite traders providing a wide range of kites, from colourful branded kites for all ages, to immense power kites for the more confident kite-flyer.

The organisers say: ‘The festival will have a stunning and colourful demonstration of the art of kite making reflecting the tradition of kites around the world, with many kites in the sky and on the ground for visitors to enjoy and admire.’

SEE ALSO: 13 of the best pictures from the 2021 kite festival

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure, and economic development, said: ‘We are once again proud to host such a unique and vivid event at the seafront. This event is always a highlight of the summer event calendar, and we look forward to welcome kite flyers from across the world, to share their expertise and talents with us all.’

‘This year is the 30th International Kite Festival at Portsmouth,’ explained festival organiser Gill Bloom. ‘We hope to pull together a special event to mark the occasion and with the help of Portsmouth City Council, this year’s festival will be even better than ever.’