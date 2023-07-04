Volunteers had to treat people who had fallen into the water after a 66ft multi-hull gunboat capsized. They assembled at the Eastney station on Saturday (July 1) morning – being on hand to support the yearly Round the Isle of Wight yacht race.

Responders were alerted to the stricken vessel while receiving a pre-race briefing. A statement from Portsmouth Lifeboat Station on Facebook said: ‘RNLI Portsmouth Lifeboat was tasked by the UK Coastguard to assist a 66ft multi-hull Gunboat that had capsized just inside the Bembridge Ledge buoy.

Portsmouth RNLI crews were deployed to several incidents, including supports a capsized gunboat, off the coast of the Isle of Wight. Picture: Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.

‘Upon arrival, all individuals were quickly accounted for. Crew member Abi carried out an immediate on-scene assessment.’

The statement added that three of the crew aboard the afflicted ship were suffering from the effects of cold water immersion – the rest were fit and well. The trio were transferred to the Bembridge RNLI station for further treatment.

‘Once completed, all remaining crew on the scene were released to the vessel's support boat for safe transit ashore,’ the statement added. The lifeboat Norma T was then tasked with supporting the fleet during its transit across Sandown Bay amid ‘lively’ conditions.

RNLI crews on Saturday. Picture: Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.

Responders were then deployed to a call about two people being in the sea after falling off a dinghy near Ventor Bay. The RNLI said no vessel was found following ‘a comprehensive shoreline search’.

They were then tasked with supporting a yacht near St Catherine's Point with a broken rudder. One crew member boarded the vessel and a successful tow was made and passed on to safety.

The RNLI were contacted for more details.